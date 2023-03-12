ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

LeBron James knows a thing or two about late-game takeovers. But while the Los Angeles Lakers star recovers from his foot injury, he’s forced to be a spectator on the sidelines like the rest of us. Lucky for him, Stephen Curry was ready to put on a show on Saturday night during the marquee Warriors-Bucks matchup.

After struggling for most of the game, Curry went en fuego in the final few minutes of regulation and overtime to will the Warriors to the improbable win. He scored 22 of his 36 points in the 4th and OT as his three-point stroke was pure in crunch time.

This is what the final 2 minutes of regulation with the Warriors down 8 looked like: – Steph Curry 3

– Steph Curry 3

– Steph Curry layup

– Jrue Holiday 3

– Brook Lopez block

– Steph Curry 3

– Steph Curry block

The amazing display drew a reaction from LeBron, who didn’t need any words beyond sending out a chef emoji as an ode to Steph Curry cooking the Bucks to end the game.

🧑🏽‍🍳 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 12, 2023

Chef Curry did it all for the Warriors. He turned a poor shooting night to an efficient one in a matter of minutes, finishing with a 13-of-27 clip on 40 percent clip from beyond the arc. He also got it done on the defensive end, picking up a couple of steals and stonewalling Jrue Holiday at the rim with a block that ultimately forced overtime.

STEPH CURRY CLUTCH BLOCK ON JRUE HOLIDAY 🔒

With play-in teams like LeBron James’ Lakers breathing down the Warriors’ necks for a top-six spot, every win is crucial during this stretch run of the season. The win over the Bucks keeps their West rivals at bay for now, but Stephen Curry will likely need more of these monster nights for Golden State to hold on for a guaranteed playoff spot.