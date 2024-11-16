The Golden State Warriors are continuing their red-hot start to the season on Friday night, as they have built a healthy lead over the Memphis Grizzlies as they look well on their way to a 10-2 start to the season.

However, all is not necessarily well with the Warriors. During the game, forward Lindy Waters III went down after landing awkwardly on his left knee and left the game. Shortly after, the team announced that Waters III would not return to the game due to a hyperextended left knee.

Waters III got the start in this one, his second of the season, but only played 11 minutes before going down with the injury. He played well while he was out there, scoring eight points on 3-for-4 from the floor while knocking down two 3-pointers. The Warriors spread Waters' minutes out over a multitude of bench players, including Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield. Entering Friday, Waters was averaging five points per game in nine games.

Thankfully for the Warriors, they have the depth to be able to sustain an injury on the wing. They have enough quality wing players to not miss a beat in the rotation, and they needed contributions from all of them to pull away from the Grizzlies on Friday.

Friday night has been a team effort for the Warriors, as they have five double digit scorers but nobody with 20 or more points in this one as the clock winds down. Buddy Hield is having an excellent night off the bench.

After Stephen Curry's heroics against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night, Warriors fans will be happy that he got tot take a backseat in a comfortable win. With this victory, the Warriors will move to 2-0 in NBA Cup play and 10-2 on the season, putting them a half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder for first place in the Western Conference.