The final game of Tuesday night's NBA Cup slate did not disappoint. A game that started with Klay Thompson's emotional return to Golden State ended like so many nights did when Thompson was sporting the Warriors blue and gold: with Stephen Curry turning the Bay Area into an inferno and leading the Warriors to victory.

The Warriors knocked off Thompson's Dallas Mavericks 120-117 in a classic regular season game on Tuesday night, as the Warriors improved to 9-2 on the season and got off to a 1-0 start in the 2024 NBA Cup.

The Mavericks had a fairly sizable lead in the fourth quarter, and they looked poised to close things out with the offensive firepower of Thompson, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. However, Curry decided that the Warriors were not going to lose.

Over the final 3:10 of the game, Curry scored 12 points and was perfect from everywhere on the court. He made 4-of-4 field goals while knocking down a pair of threes and a pair of free throws. His final bucket from the field set the Chase Center ablaze.

After the game, Warriors fans and fans all over the NBA were going crazy on social media.

“The night night is the coldest and most toxic celebration ever,” one fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Another added, “Bro Steph is just different. He knows exactly when to hit that celebration too, always when he ends someone's hopes lmao.”

Curry's final stat line for the night was phenomenal: 37 points, six rebounds and nine assists on 14-for-27 shooting and 5-for-12 from 3-point range. Curry's overall numbers have been down a little bit this season as he fought back from an ankle injury early in the season, but Tuesday night was more like what we're used to seeing out of him.

Thompson also had a good night in his return to the Bay Area, which was filled with “Captain Klay” hats and began with a touching tribute video. The longtime Warrior scored 22 points and knocked down six 3-pointers in the loss.

This Warriors team has a lot of depth, with quality players up and down the rotation. However, without Thompson, they don't have the same firepower outside of Curry and Buddy Hield. As a result, Curry will have to carry the offense at times like he did in this fourth quarter, and on Tuesday he showed he's more than capable of handling that kind of workload.