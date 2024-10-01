Golden State Warriors big man Trayce Jackson-Davis is among the plays expected to take a leap forward in the coming 2024-25 NBA season. The former Indiana Hoosiers star is even said to have gotten bigger, literally — and vertically.

“Mike Dunleavy told me Trayce Jackson Davis grew an inch in the offseason, and TDJ said he was surprised grew (sic),” shared Kerith Burke of NBC Sports Bay Area & CA.

“He knew something was up when his knees got achy. He said he’s fine, nothing a little Tylenol and ice packs can’t handle.”

Over at his official profile page at the NBA's website, Jackson-Davis is listed as 6-foot-9, which means he's now 6-foot-10.

Jackson-Davis is already 24 years old, so it's surprising that he's somehow gotten taller heading into his second season in the NBA. There have been other stories in the past where players have gained an inch or two in the NBA, but they were younger at the time of their growth spurt than Jackson-Davis when he apparently had his.

Take for example what happened to a two-time league Most Valuable Player. It can be recalled that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo only stood 6-foot-8½ when he was drafted in 2013 before gaining a couple of inches to make him 6-foot-11.

Warriors' Trayce Jackson-Davis can make louder noises in second year

In any case, Jackson-Davis will be playing a bigger role for the Warriors. He's still likely going to back up Draymond Green, but it wouldn't be a stretch to expect him to see more starts in the 2024-25 campaign than what he got in his rookie year. Last season, Jackson-Davis averaged 7.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.1 blocks across 68 games, including 16 starts.

“Yeah, I think it would be a similar role for next year, just as you said, upscaled,” Jackson-Davis told Jack Ankony of HoosiersNow.com when asked about his outlook concerning his role this season.

“There’s a few things that I’ve worked on that I can add to my game, like handling the ball, taking the ball up the floor, putting pressure on the defense that way, especially with guys like Steph [Curry] and BP [Brandin Podziemski] and guys like that in space, getting easy shots.

“So being a facilitator is another thing and then just continuing to grind that out and learn from Dray [Green].”