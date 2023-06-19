Golden State Warriors general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. said that one of the biggest things the Warriors have to focus on this offseason is boosting the team's “connectivity.”

“The rest of the roster going on down the line is a group that probably needs to be better about playing together and connecting, so that's something we'll look to solve for this offseason,” Dunleavy said. “By the way, that's not only externally, that's internally through working together and doing all that stuff.”

Dunleavy referenced the Denver Nuggets, this year's NBA champions, as a team to emulate when it comes to playing together.

“You look at the championship team with the Nuggets. Those guys were dialed in together. [In] 2022, that's how we were,” Dunleavy said. “We can get back to that feel, that standpoint, I think, given our talent, that's going to give us a chance to compete for a title.”

Dunleavy was officially promoted to general manager on Friday after the departure of Bob Myers. Dunleavy is already tasked with a big decision after Draymond Green declined his $27.5 million player option for next season, making him a free agent.

Despite the fact that Green's actions against Jordan Poole before last season fractured the chemistry of the Warriors, Dunleavy insists the team wants Green back.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. doesn’t believe he has a lot of decisions to make this offseason, but it could prove to be the most important offseason of his tenure as Warriors GM. It will be interesting to see the makeup of the Warriors next season.