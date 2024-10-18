It's almost time for the Golden State Warriors to make a decision on Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. Despite both former lottery picks poised to take a significant leap in their fourth season, though, only one of them is likely to receive a contract extension from Golden State before the October 21st deadline.

While Kuminga and the Warriors reportedly remain “far apart” in contract talks amid his ultimate desire for a max contract, Moses Moody could apparently get a new deal from the Warriors that prevents him from reaching restricted free agency next summer.

“Jonathan Kuminga is a player who the Warriors believe can emerge as that superstar player,” ESPN's Shams Charania said on Friday. “You look at what he did last season: 19 points per game, 55% shooting, 38% from three after January. But I'm told both sides are still far apart in extension conversations between now and Monday.

“I think there's a real belief this could play out into the season and into restricted free agency. And really, Jonathan Kuminga is a guy that wants to bet on himself and try to be as close to a max-contract type of player out there. But the Warriors need him to step and need him to become that superstar player, and they also want to see how he looks potentially this season.”

“Moses Moody, on the other hand, I'm told there is a window for him to get a deal done,” Charania continued. “That is a much more likely deal in Golden State. He's played well so far this preseason, and they believe he can have a real rotation role. And if he does, they really want to extend him.”

Why Jonathan Kuminga, Warriors are stuck in extension discussions

The Dubs' dreams of a two-timeline roster based around their iconic aging stars and talented young prospects initially faded when they traded former No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons at the 2023 trade deadline.

Those hopes were dashed entirely a few months later with Kuminga and Moody the only second-timeline players remaining after Jordan Poole was shipped to the Washington Wizards after the season.

Kuminga and Moody could still play a massive part in Golden State's long-term future despite that disappointment.

The former seems ready to level up offensively in 2024-25, confidently splashing threes and taking on more ball-handling responsibilities while making his case to play small forward. Moody's place in the Warriors' rotation as the 82-game grind dawns isn't as secure as Kuminga's but through no fault of his performance during training camp and exhibition play.

It will be more a reflection of this team's wealth of quality depth—especially on the wing—than Moody's development if he once again fails to secure a game-by-game this season.

Their respective spots in the rotational hierarchy don't exactly align with Kuminga and Moody's reported chances of getting an extension. Why? Financial considerations.

Golden State wants to keep its books as clean as possible going forward, needing all the financial flexibility it can muster to help keep Stephen Curry relevant in the twilight of his career. Ownership also strives to chart a successful path forward once the best player in franchise history and Draymond Green finally hang it up.

A near-max-level extension for Kuminga doesn't align with those priorities, especially before he's shown a lasting ability to play on the perimeter against regular-season competition.

New deals afforded to the Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels and San Antonio Spurs' Devin Vassell last year—worth five years and between $131 million and $135 million—are a realistic landing spot for Kuminga in extension talks, adding salary-cap inflation.

Maybe the Atlanta Hawks come to terms with Jalen Johnson before Monday or the Orlando Magic reach an agreement with Jalen Suggs, giving Kuminga a framework of what non-max extensions look like for players broadly considered of similar worth now and going forward.

Kuminga has always believed he's a future star, though, and his objectively encouraging preseason has no doubt encouraged that already unwavering confidence. But he hasn't performed like a max player for the Dubs yet.

If he does this season, owner Joe Lacob and general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. would surely be thrilled to give Kuminga the five-year, $224 million contract that Franz Wagner—picked one spot behind him in the 2021 NBA Draft—inked with Orlando.

Moses Moody, bargain or overpaid?

Moody, meanwhile, occupies a different space in Golden State's prospective salary tables. Though reportedly valued league-wide when his name surfaces in trade talks, Moody has yet to carve out a consistent niche with the Warriors, let alone cement himself as an impact player.

Whether that's mostly his fault or the coaching staff's is a matter of debate. What's not is that Moody expanded his offensive repertoire over the offseason, showing new comfort and confidence letting fly from three, putting the ball on the deck and creating his own shot—a reminder of his ongoing evolution at just 22.

What team in the league wouldn't want a 6'7 wing who combines those attributes with disruptive off-ball playmaking on defense and isn't a sieve at the point of attack? Moody would be worth more than the approximately $13 million mid-level exception if his development continues, but that's also reportedly the annual price tag he and the Warriors are mulling in extension talks.

Locking in Moody on a multiyear deal around that salary slot could prove a steal for Golden State. On the other hand, Moody risks missing out on a significant chunk of that generational wealth if he's largely stuck to the bench or suffers a serious injury in 2024-25.

Restricted free agency is a losing game for players, too. With opposing teams more hesitant than ever to tie up available cap space by signing restricted free agents to offer sheets, there's a chance Moody's next deal could come in lower than what's currently being reported come July even if this season can broadly be considered a success.

What about potential trades?

Don't forget the specter of a potential blockbuster trade before the February 5th deadline. Curry even alluded to that type of move on Media Day, and it's no secret the Dubs aggressively chased Paul George and Lauri Markkanen via trade last summer.

While players just signed to rookie-scale extensions can be traded immediately, the poison pill provision looms as a major complication in any potential deal.

Kuminga earns only $7.6 million this season, for instance, but any team acquiring him in a trade would need to account for his upcoming annual earnings in an extension—say $35 million or so—to fulfill salary-matching rules.

Odds are that Golden State doesn't have a specific trade in mind right now that would net the team another star alongside Curry.

Rest assured that Dunleavy and company are fully aware of the financial ramifications of extending Kuminga or Moody in a potential trade, though, another reason why both players' contract discussions are heading different directions approaching Monday's deadline.