At some point, the Golden State Warriors are going to make a decision on the futures of Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody, the team's two lottery picks from the 2021 NBA Draft. Both young talents have shown clear improvements through the years with the Warriors, yet the organization has not offered either player a contract extension to ensure their long-term status with the team. Could these extensions be coming before the Oct. 21 deadline prior to the start of the 2024-25 season?

Moody is perhaps the biggest question mark on the Warriors' roster entering the new season. Once again, his role is undefined, as Golden State has a surplus of talent that will be utilized on the wing and perimeter this season. While he did play in 66 games last year, there were times that Moody barely played as a result of Steve Kerr's constant rotation changes.

There is no doubt that Moody can be a great player for the Warriors, and that is why he is being utilized more throughout the preseason. Even so, a decision to extend Moody remains a key focus for general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. At this moment, it appears as if the two sides could be closer to a deal than many would have imagined at this juncture.

The deadline for the 22-year-old to receive an extension before becoming a restricted free agent next offseason is on Oct. 21, and Moody's representatives have already discussed the framework of a possible deal with the Warriors' front office, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic. These discussions have put Moody's price tag near the midlevel exception range over multiple seasons. That number equates to roughly $12.8 million for the 2024-2025 season, which would be the average salary on a possible extension for Moody.

Whether or not now is the right time for the Warriors to extend Moody and commit to him long term is the big question. For the first time in many years, Golden State opened up financial flexibility for themselves in the offseason due to the departures of Klay Thompson and Chris Paul. As a result, the Warriors are operating as an above-the-cap team that has no trade restrictions, no buyout restrictions, and most important, no league-leading tax bill.

It is also worth mentioning that the Warriors are still evaluating their roster and how the trade market could shape up before February's trade deadline. After pursuing All-Stars Paul George and Lauri Markkanen over the summer and striking out, it is feasible to believe that the team will once again target high-level talents in trade talks.

The Warriors have interest in keeping Moody for the foreseeable future, yet time is running out to get a deal done.

Will Moses Moody extension talks lead to Jonathan Kuminga deal?

On top of discussing a possible extension with Moody, the Warriors have been faced with the same situation regarding Kuminga. The young forward has the same deadline as Moody regarding a possible contract extension, yet there is uncertainty regarding if a deal will come his way.

If the Warriors extend either player before the start of the 2024-25 season, that drastically changes the franchise's future and limits the potential for pulling off a trade for another star player. A long-term, high-paying contract extension for Kuminga right now takes away flexibility, and all of the work that the Warriors did this offseason to maintain financial control over their roster would vanish in the blink of an eye.

The main problem is that Kuminga and his camp have been seeking a high-paying, long-term contract that is similar to the deals that Scottie Barnes and Franz Wagner got this offseason: $220 million over five years. That has not been anywhere near what the Warriors have been willing to offer, which is why no significant progress has been made in these contract discussions with Kuminga.

While Moody's situation and possibly reaching an extension with him is easier than Kuminga before the 2024-25 season, the same financial ramifications and problems exist.

What the Warriors decide to do over the course of the next week regarding possible extensions for their young players will tell the tale of what this franchise will look like moving forward.