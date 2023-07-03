The Golden State Warriors have seen a fair amount of departures during NBA Free Agency. A notable exit was Donte DiVincenzo as he reunited with his brothers from Villanova basketball to play for the New York Knicks. General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. made sure to also have additions through Chris Paul and, now, Detroit Pistons' Cory Joseph.

Cory Joseph is headed to the Warriors because of NBA Free Agency. The former Detroit Pistons guard agreed to a one-year deal, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. He is set to add some ball handling and can be a third-string floor general when Steph Curry and Chris Paul are not on the court.

The 6-foot-3 guard adds a much-needed veteran presence to lead young stars like Trayce Jackson-Davis out of the Indiana Hoosiers. He also has championship experience. The Toronto native helped the 2014 San Antonio Spurs to an NBA championship after they triumphed against a LeBron James-led Miami Heat squad.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His availability is his best asset. Joseph played 62 games on an average of 19.8 minutes on the floor. He is a career 44.2% shooter from the field and his shooting has only improved.

Steve Kerr gets a player that is good at the perimeter and three-point shooting with his entrance to the Warriors. He knocked down 38.9% of his shots from beyond the arc. His shooting also had a career-high in the 2020-21 campaign with the Pistons. Cory Joseph shot 50.6% from the field during that time which means that he has a huge offensive upside.

Did Mike Dunleavy knock it out of the park with this NBA Free Agency signing?