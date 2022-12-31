For the entirety of the 2022-23 season thus far, the Golden State Warriors know that there is no better place than home. Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, and the Dubs entered their Friday night home game against the Portland Trail Blazers owners of the league’s best home record, at 15-2. And there may be no better time for the Warriors to be in the middle of an eight-game homestand with Stephen Curry out due to a shoulder injury.

However, following a strong first quarter, the Warriors seemed to run out of gas, with Damian Lillard and the Blazers in prime position to take home the victory late in the fourth. But Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson were having none of it.

After Lillard made a layup to put the Blazers up by eight, 110-102, with five minutes left, Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson figured that it was time for the Warriors to stop messing around. Poole, Thompson, and the unheralded Jonathan Kuminga spurred a 16-2 run that proved to be decisive after Donte DiVincenzo’s dagger three.

While the Warriors as a team stepped up when it mattered, it was Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson who carried them all night long. Poole ended up with 41 points, while Thompson wasn’t too far behind with his 31. And Warriors Twitter celebrated the two’s heroics as Golden State climbed over .500 with a 19-18 record.

The Warriors are now currently on a four-game winning streak, with three of those victories coming against teams with a winning record. Stephen Curry’s injury seemed to spell doom for the floundering defending champions, but Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson have proven that the Warriors have enough weapons in their disposal to hold the fort as their MVP bides his time on the sidelines.