Hapoel Tel Aviv officially announced the signing of former first-round NBA draft pick Bruno Caboclo to a two-year contract. This move follows Caboclo's recent success on the international basketball scene, where he played in the NBA and various leagues around the world. The contract spans two seasons, with reports indicating that the second year might be a team option, although this has not yet been confirmed.

Recent reports indicated that Bruno Caboclo worked out with the Golden State Warriors, aiming to secure a return to the NBA. However, the move to Hapoel Tel Aviv indicates that no NBA opportunity aligned with his expectations. It’s possible that his deal with the Israeli club includes an NBA opt-out clause, allowing him the flexibility to return to the NBA if a suitable offer comes along.

Bruno Caboclo secures deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv after Warriors' workout

Caboclo began his NBA journey as the 20th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Toronto Raptors. He debuted during the 2014-15 season and stayed with the Raptors until they traded him to the Sacramento Kings in the 2017-18 season. Throughout his NBA career, which spanned parts of seven seasons, Caboclo also had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and the Houston Rockets. Despite being a high draft pick, Caboclo struggled to find consistent playing time in the NBA, appearing in just 105 games across those seven seasons. During his NBA tenure, he averaged 4.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in approximately 12.3 minutes per game, a modest output that led him to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Following his NBA career, Caboclo continued to showcase his talents internationally. He played in the NBA G League, Brazil, and Serbia, where he further developed his game. His most notable achievement came in 2023 when he won a German League (BBL) title with Ratiopharm Ulm. That season, he also earned All-EuroCup Second Team honors, highlighting his impact on the European basketball scene. For the 2023/24 season, Caboclo played with Partizan Belgrade in the EuroLeague, continuing to build his reputation as a strong international player.

Caboclo shines for Brazil at 2024 Olympics, solidifying role as key player

Caboclo also represented Brazil on the global stage, including the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. He was a standout player for the Brazilian national team, leading the squad with averages of 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game across four outings. Caboclo's impressive shooting percentages — 60.5% from the floor and 54.5% from three-point range — demonstrated his scoring efficiency. Despite Brazil's 1-3 record in the tournament and a quarterfinal exit against Team USA, Caboclo's performance, including a 30-point, six-rebound game against the United States, solidified his status as a key player for his national team.

Hapoel Tel Aviv aims to secure promotion to the EuroLeague by winning the EuroCup title in the 2024-25 season and views Bruno Caboclo as a critical addition to their roster. The team strengthened its squad earlier this summer by bringing in NBA veterans Patrick Beverley and Ish Wainright. Caboclo’s versatility and international experience are set to play a crucial role in Hapoel Tel Aviv’s quest for European basketball success.