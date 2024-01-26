Two of the greatest 3-point shooters of all-time are set to face off during NBA All-Star Weekend.

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry has won the NBA 3-point shootout at All-Star Weekend twice.

And now the Warriors guard may have his most compelling matchup yet.

Curry and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, who had a record round of 37 points in last summer's WNBA 3-point contest, are set to compete with each other at NBA All-Star Weekend, according to Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports:

“Exciting competition planned: A 3-point Shootout between Golden State’s Stephen Curry and WNBA NY Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources say. Two 3-point contest champions. Curry hinted at the possibility tonight while mic’d up vs. Kings.”

Fans are understandably fired up to see the Warriors star take on one of the faces of the WNBA:

Curry has participated in the 3-point Contest seven times, winning in 2015 and 2021.

Ionescu set the NBA 3-point contest mark when she had 37 points in the contest last July, topping Warriors star Curry and Tyrese Haliburton, who have each had 31 points in the men's competition. After her historic shooting display, Ionescu took to social media and challenged Curry to a shootout.

Ionescu is one of the best perimeter shooters in the WNBA today, while Curry is the best shooter in NBA history. Whatever happens, it will be must-watch TV for basketball fans.