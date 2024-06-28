The days of the Golden State Warriors dynasty are over, but there's still a chance they could put together another contending squad before Steph Curry calls it quits. While Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George may be past his prime at 34, he could still do damage alongside the greatest shooter ever, and there's reason to believe that pairing could happen this summer.

Golden State is pulling out all the stops to facilitate a blockbuster trade, via ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Seigel.

“The Warriors have pushed back Chris Paul’s guarantee date in order to give them a little bit more time to try and facilitate a trade, league sources told @ClutchPoints,” Seigel tweeted. “The one name at the top of their list: Paul George.”

George is coming off his healthiest season in years, registering 22.6 points per game on 47.1% shooting over 74 games for the Clippers last season. With Los Angeles suffering another disappointing playoff exit, the nine-time All-Star may be looking towards greener pastures.

How likely is it that the Warriors pull off a deal for George? If they do land him, how far will they go next year?

The Warriors may not even have to give up assets for George

George could sign with Golden State in free agency if he declines his player option, via The Athletic's Sam Amick and Anthony Slater.

“The 34-year-old has until Saturday to decide on his player option for next season ($48.7 million), and league sources say there is no clarity coming from his camp just yet,” they wrote. “But should he decide to leave, either by opting out and entering the free-agency market or opting in and demanding a trade to a destination of his choice, the ripple effects of that move would be significant. And the most compelling possibility of them all, it seems, is the notion of him joining Golden State.”

It would be more convenient for the Warriors if George opted out, as they'd be able to sign him to a new deal without giving up any assets. However, the former Indiana Pacer may be inclined to take the guaranteed money for next season, as Golden State could feasibly offer him less money per season than the $48.7 million he'd make by opting in. It depends on whether he cares more about long-term security, or making as much as possible next year.

“League sources say the Warriors, who have a sensitive free agency situation of their own with Klay Thompson, have legitimate interest in making George part of their new core alongside Steph Curry and Draymond Green,” the writers continued. “This sort of move would be from the same Joe Lacob playbook we saw on display in mid-February, when the Warriors owner led a failed effort to land LeBron James heading into the trade deadline. So long as Curry is still playing at an elite level, that desire to swing big in the name of title contention will remain. And with all signs pointing to Miami’s Jimmy Butler staying put with the Heat, George appears to be the most plausible star player left in play.”

While Thompson will forever be certified in Warriors lore, there's no question that George is a far better player at this point in their careers. With Curry still being one of the best players in the league, the squad can no longer run it back with a core that has its best days behind it.

If the Warriors do land “Playoff P,” they'll give Curry and Green legitimate chances at their fifth rings, which would vault him into even more exclusive company than they're already in historically.