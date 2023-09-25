The Golden State Warriors have been holding workouts with several veteran free agents over the weeks in order to round out their roster heading into training camp. On Monday afternoon, they filled one of their vacant spots by agreeing to terms on a contract with 32-year-old Rodney McGruder, first reported by The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The veteran will now compete for a roster spot with training camp set to begin next week.

McGruder spent the last three seasons with the Detroit Pistons, averaging 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds per game while shooting 41.2 percent from 3-point range. During the 2022-23 season, the veteran played in 32 total games and shot 42.3 percent from distance.

Prior to joining the Pistons in 2020, McGruder had spent time with the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers.

There is a strong chance that McGruder can earn himself an actual roster spot for the 2023-24 season with Golden State, especially since he fits the mold of a player they tend to target for depth. He plays off the ball and has always been known to be a strong catch-and-shoot 3-point threat. McGruder showcased that he can still be an effective shooter in his limited time with Detroit last season, and he's been in the league for the last seven seasons.

The Warriors value experience, which is why McGruder is a player they will take a long look at during training camp.

It is also worth mentioning that McGruder has somewhat of a history with the Warriors. In 2021 while he was with the Pistons, the veteran seemed to be upset with something Golden State was doing and approached them after the game in their tunnel. Klay Thompson, while on live broadcast, stated, “This dude might be out of the league soon. He's probably mad about that. Who knows.”

Draymond Green also commented on the matter in 2021, claiming “ain't nobody scared of no damn Rodney McGruder.”

Golden State finished the 2022-23 season with a 44-38 record, and they advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals for the seventh time in the last nine seasons. However, they were unable to defend their championship, falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

With Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green back, as well as the addition of future Hall-of-Fame point guard Chris Paul, the Warriors made it clear this offseason that are once again gearing up to make another run at a championship.

If they do guarantee his contract and carry him on their roster heading into opening night, McGruder likely won't hold that significant of a role initially. He would provide shooting depth and be a skilled option for the team to turn to out on the wing should they once again have to deal with injuries.