Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green hasn’t been shy about pushing his “new media” initiative over the past few months. In the process, he’s been constantly calling out members of traditional media for their supposedly old ways. In this light, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner has been quite vocal when it comes to his true feelings towards long-time broadcaster Skip Bayless.

Skip is not one to keep his feelings to himself either, and the pair have gone back-and-forth on social media on more than a few occasions. At this point, Bayless appears to have grown sick and tired of all the backtalk. The 70-year-old wants to take on Draymond Green face-to-face (or at least virtually) and he’s been relentless in his objective to try and get this done.

In Skip’s latest tirade, he accused the Warriors talisman of dodging him and his constant calls for a sit-down:

“Hey, Draymond, now I know how you stay in such great offseason shape. You keep running from me! I’m still waiting to hear back. Your podcast or mine? Your call. We’ll discuss our issues, man to man, one on one. ‘New Media’ vs Real Media. Please let me know when,” Bayless wrote in his tweet.

Hey, Draymond, now I know how you stay in such great offseason shape. You keep running from me! I'm still waiting to hear back. Your podcast or mine? Your call. We'll discuss our issues, man to man, one on one. "New Media" vs Real Media. Please let me know when. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 29, 2022

It’s not in Green’s nature to back away from any fight, so I’m guessing he’s going to clap back at Skip Bayless for his latest bit of slander here. Draymond has been making waves with his podcast of late, and it would be very interesting to see how these two exchange views on a very polarizing subject. C’mon Dray, let’s make this happen.