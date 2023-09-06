The Golden State Warriors left Oakland for the glitz, glamor and cash of San Francisco in 2019. Nearly four years later, Steph Curry continues fulfilling his promise to never forget the community that helped him launch a dynasty.

Eat. Learn. Play., the charitable foundation Curry heads alongside his wife, Ayesha, announced plans for a new movement on Wednesday to raise and donate over $50 million to the Oakland Unified School District by 2026 to help local children “dream bigger” and give them “a chance to live up to their truest potential.”

We’re launching a new movement to raise and invest $50 million+ in additional support and resources for #Oakland students by academic year 2026. Take a look… pic.twitter.com/sKs1HQFfmo — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) September 6, 2023