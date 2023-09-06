The Golden State Warriors left Oakland for the glitz, glamor and cash of San Francisco in 2019. Nearly four years later, Steph Curry continues fulfilling his promise to never forget the community that helped him launch a dynasty.

Eat. Learn. Play., the charitable foundation Curry heads alongside his wife, Ayesha, announced plans for a new movement on Wednesday to raise and donate over $50 million to the Oakland Unified School District by 2026 to help local children “dream bigger” and give them “a chance to live up to their truest potential.”

The new initiative will focus on supporting Oakland kids' wellbeing through “access to nutritious meals, quality reading resources and opportunities to play and be active.” Come 2026, the goal of Eat. Learn. Play. is to have “transforme[d] the school experience for a generation of students.”

“These kids deserve an opportunity to achieve their full potential, especially those from the Black and Brown communities,” Steph Curry told CBS.

“It's the fact that these are three very simple things in life that every child should have access to,” Ayesha Curry said of food, reading material and recreation opportunities, “and so when you're not afforded these things, it's like, how can I even dream?”

The Currys founded Eat. Learn. Play. in 2019, shortly before Golden State's move across the Bay to San Francisco. They cover the foundation's operating costs in full, ensuring all monies donated are funneled back directly through the charity to improve the lives of Oakland youth.