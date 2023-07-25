The Golden State Warriors' title defense didn't exactly go as planned. With that 20-20 hindsight, any hesitation felt by the Warriors and their fans regarding talks of Kevin Durant's potential return last season seems incredibly foolish. As Stephen Curry recently revealed, a reunion with the two-time NBA Finals MVP wasn't completely outside the realm of possibility, either.

Curry opened up on rumors of Golden State re-acquiring Durant last summer following his trade request from the Brooklyn Nets, revealing the future Hall-of-Famers held multiple discussions about teaming up once again.

“I think there was an excitement or curiosity of, ‘Is this really a legit possibility?'” Curry told Logan Murdock and Raja on the Real Ones podcast. “And to be honest, I had talked to him maybe once or twice about it specifically, but he wasn't in the decision-making process so he wasn't in a position to where he could be like, ‘I want to do X, Y, Z.' It was just more of a natural conversation.”

It was hardly a secret Durant touched base with his former Warriors teammates after making his first push for a trade out of Brooklyn.

Multiple reports indicated Durant, Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson texted about the former possibly coming back to the Bay. Curry essentially confirmed as much, too, telling Rolling Stone last September he was “never hesitant” on the Warriors trading for Durant.

Joe Lacob was, though, wary of breaking up the core of a team that had just won the title and still committed to the two-timeline approach Golden State has since scrapped. There were major, long-term luxury-tax implications in play as well, with Durant's four-year, $194 million extension having yet to kick in.

Ultimately, there were just too many competing factors for Durant to re-open his chapter with the Warriors. Any objection from Curry, however, definitely wasn't among them.

“We know our games gel, we know how to play basketball, so if it ended up being that, of course I'd love to play with him,” Curry said of Durant on Real Ones. “But it never really got past [initial conversations].”