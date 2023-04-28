Persistent ankle injuries aren’t the only factor that prevented Steph Curry from reaching immediate stardom early in his NBA career. As he now chases a fifth championship with the Golden State Warriors, the 35-year-old has all of the singular self-assurance he lacked before cementing himself as an all-time great.

The reigning Finals MVP and consensus greatest shooter ever opened up on the “irrational confidence” required to play his unique style in a story by ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

“You got to have it. The security in myself to know I am who I am and how I play is how I play. Whatever comes out of that you kind of live with,” Curry said. “It’s not passive; you have to work. I think that’s the biggest thing. It’s a different way of looking at the game, looking at yourself. Almost like an irrational confidence that comes with it just because you are that type of dude.”

Curry has certainly been “that type of dude” while helping the Warriors climb out of an 0-2 hole in their exhilarating first-round battle with the Sacramento Kings.

After shooting just 9-of-21 from the field and committing five turnovers in his team’s Game 2 loss, Curry is averaging 33.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists against only 2.3 turnovers over the last three games, spearheading Golden State’s rousing comeback.

Draymond Green did it all for the Warriors in an epic Game 5 win over the Kings. (via @ArmstrongWinter)https://t.co/Cjx9mL4LbZ — Warriors Nation (@WarriorNationCP) April 27, 2023

Will the reigning champs close-out their upstart Northern California rivals in Friday’s Game 6 at Chase Center? With his teammates and a raucous crowd following his lead, Curry’s hard-earned and unbridled confidence could be all the Warriors need to vanquish the Kings and advance to the Western Conference Semifinals.