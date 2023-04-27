The NBA Playoffs continue on Friday as the Sacramento Kings (48-34) visit the Golden State Warriors (44-38) for the sixth game in the Western Conference first round. Action tips off at 8:00 p.m. ET. Golden State took a 3-2 series lead thanks to their 123-116 win in game five. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Warriors Game 6 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Kings-Warriors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Kings-Warriors Odds

Sacramento Kings: +7.5 (-112)

Golden State Warriors: -7.5 (-108)

Over: 235 (-110)

Under: 235 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs. Warriors

TV: ESPN, NBCS BA, NBCS CA

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 48-38-1 (56%)

Over Record: 43-43-1 (50%)

Sacramento limps into Golden State facing elimination. After going up 2-0 in the series, the Kings dropped games three and four on the road before hosting a crucial game five. Sacramento nailed 8/12 threes in the first quarter to take an early lead but fell apart down the stretch. After their hot first quarter, the Kings made just 2/21 threes the rest of the game. Now, Sacramento must win at the Chase Center if they want to keep their season alive. However, the Kings haven’t done that since the 2019-20 season and thus feature an uphill battle in winning outright. That being said, the Kings were a Harrison Barnes three-pointer away from winning there in game four and thus stand an excellent chance to cover as hefty underdogs in game six.

Despite a broken finger, De’Aaron Fox continues to show he belongs among the NBA’s elite guards. Although he shot an efficient 9/25 in game five and amassed six turnovers, he gutted out 24 points to go along with seven rebounds and nine assists. Averaging 30 PPG for the series, Fox’s health should improve by game six – albeit, marginally. Still, getting him any closer to 100% could be the difference between Sacramento getting blown out or keeping things tight. Considering Fox dropped 38 in their most recent visit to Golden State, expect another gritty performance from the league’s most clutch player.

With Fox hobbled by injury, the Kings needed someone to step up in game five. Malik Monk did his part – finishing with 21 points and a team-best +6 but he continued to come off the bench despite playing more minutes than Kevin Huerter. Big man Domantas Sabonis output his second-highest scoring night of the series as he finished with 21 points to go along with 10 assists. However, he has largely disappointed under the bright lights. After averaging 19.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, and 7.3 APG during the regular season, the Warriors held the seven-footer to just 17.2 PPG, 11.6 RPG, and 4.4 APG. He has yet to record a vintage Sabonis performance, however, he did drop a 26-point, 22-rebound, eight-assist night against them in the regular season.

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

ATS Record: 41-45-1 (48%)

Over Record: 47-37-3 (56%)

Golden State took control of the series with a convincing game win. The Warriors – one of the worst road teams in the league during the regular season – flipped the switch and showed signs of what won them the championship last season. Four Warriors eclipsed 20 points. Steph led the way with 31, Klay chipped in 25, Draymond scored 21, and Wiggins – for the third time in his five games back – dropped 20. Despite shooting just 29% from beyond the arc, the Warriors battled on the glass and carved up Sacramento’s offense via 33 assists. Now, they return home looking to close the series out with a home-court advantage which propelled them to the league’s third-best home record.

Golden State received another strong night from the Splash brothers – Steph Curry and Klay Thompson. The two combined for 56 points despite an off-night shooting from three. It was just the latest in what has been a career’s worth of strong performance from those two against the Kings. Curry in particular has had his way with them this postseason. He averaged 31.4 PPG ad 4.4 threes per game during this series. Perhaps most admirable has been his consistency. With scoring totals of 30, 28, 36, 32, and 31, Curry was a factor in every game thus far. Don’t expect that to change in game six.

As for Klay, he dropped 25 points for the second consecutive game and now averages 21.2 PPG for the series. With just one game under 20 and less than four threes, Klay, too, proved essentially unguardable.

Final Kings-Warriors Prediction & Pick

Sacramento played well this series but unless they go nuclear from beyond the arc, this one’s over. Look for the defending champs to blow them out of the building and easily cover as home favorites.

