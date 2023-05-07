The Golden State Warriors have a lot of work to do in wake of a wholly dispiriting Game 3 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. As the most pivotal contest of the Western Conference Semifinals fast approaches, though, Stephen Curry seems fully confident his team will respond like a defending champion.

Curry addressed the Dubs’ need for a Game 4 turnaround following Saturday’s 127-97 loss, expressing excitement about the opportunity for Golden State to redeem itself at Crypto.com Arena.

Anthony Davis was back to his dominant two-way self in Game 3, fully exploiting a couple key matchup adjustments made by Darvin Ham and the Lakers.

Putting Davis on JaMychal Green and Kevon Looney while switching across four positions made it easy for him to stay near the rim, his singular threat leading to a rash of missed shots and turnovers in the paint. Los Angeles played three guards more often on Saturday, too, giving Davis a bit of extra room to attack Draymond Green one-on-one.

Most damaging for Golden State in Game 3? The havoc Davis wreaked defensively ignited the Lakers’ transition attack, where LeBron James remains perhaps the most dangerous player in basketball.

The first three games of this series have been wildly volatile. What happened in the opener wasn’t a harbinger for Game 2, and the Warriors blowout victory at Chase Center certainly didn’t portend what transpired in Los Angeles Saturday night.

Buckle up for Monday’s game. No matter what happens, rest assured Curry and the Warriors will come ready to play.