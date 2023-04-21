Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors got back in the series in front of the home crowd on Thursday night, blowing out the Sacramento Kings even without Draymond Green — and Kerr will be celebrating accordingly.

When jokingly asked in the postgame press conference if there was some type of celebration involved for the team getting less than 12 turnovers in the 114-97 win, Kerr had a hilarious response.

“I’m going to have a margarita right now,” Kerr said with a smile. “But I was going to do that even if we had 25 turnovers.”

A well-earned margarita

& then it's on to the next. pic.twitter.com/WMibqLiP4l — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 21, 2023

No blaming the 57-year-old on that one; the NBA’s postseason is stressful and margaritas are delicious.

Kerr challenged his team to take better shots and be more careful with the ball to limit turnovers, and it worked in Game 3, as the reigning champions dominated the Kings without two of their top defenders.

Steph Curry led the way with 36 points for the Warriors, while Kevon Looney matched his career high with 20 rebounds to go with nine assists, leading to a convincing win over their Western Conference counterparts on Thursday night to pull to 2-1.

“This is Loon, this is who he is, we’ve seen it in the playoffs for years now,” Kerr said after the game.

It was an enormous win for Golden State, who will get Draymond Green back for Game 4 on Sunday.

“We’re a team with a lot of pride, we know how to respond when our back’s against the wall, we usually show up,” Kevin Looney said. “I think Draymond knew that. Without him playing he knew how we were going to respond. He knew he could count on us to hold down the fort while he’s out. We’re excited to get him back next game.”

But first, a well-deserved margarita for coach Steve Kerr as the Warriors are back in the series.