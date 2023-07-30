Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry revealed it was his 54-point game against the New York Knicks that led him to believe he'd be a future superstar.

In a recent interview on TODAY, the four-time NBA champion revealed how it was that particular game at Madison Square Garden in 2013 that specifically saw the narrative surrounding him change.

“My 4th year, we had a game in New York at the Garden,” Curry said (via ClutchPoints). “I scored 54 points but we lost that night. That game specifically just kind of changed the narrative — ‘Okay, we got to take this kid seriously because he's got game and he's fearless.'”

While the Warriors did indeed lose that game with Curry notably turning the ball over which led to New York winning, it was a breakout performance for the 35-year-old.

Not only was it was a career-high as well as the best performance of his career at the time — it was also one of the best performances at the Garden overall against a very good Knicks team.

Curry shot 18-of-28 from the field including 11-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc. In addition, he chipped in with seven assists and six rebounds in a game where he played every single minute.

However, it was the way in which he scored those 54 points as he took his shots with the confidence and swagger that we've all come to know for so long.

The narrative certainly changed as it would only be two years later in 2015 where Steph Curry would lead the Warriors to a first championship since 1975 — a title that would kickstart a dynasty.