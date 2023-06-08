The Golden State Warriors failed to defend their title in 2022-23, but don't blame Stephen Curry. Despite being sidelined for two separate month-long stints due to injury, Curry was close to his all-time best this season, another banner campaign culminated by his instant-classic Game 7 performance against the Sacramento Kings in the first round of the playoffs.

Making Curry's performance all the more impressive? The four-time champion turned 35 in March, positioning himself alongside legends like Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as one of the greatest elder statesman in NBA history—and like his dad suggests, Curry is nowhere close to slowing down.

Asked Thursday how much longer he sees Steph playing at a superstar level, Dell Curry predicted his son will remain toward the top of basketball's individual hierarchy for “several more years.”

“I don’t want to put a number on it because I know my son. His determination, his dedication to the sport and his will to want to be the best in the league every single year is far beyond anything I’ve seen,” Dell Curry said, per Alex Simon of Bay Area News Group. “So at 35, to be able to have the year that he did and get stronger when the playoffs came around is impressive. It’s going to be several more years, I think, before you see any kind of fall off.”

His father is hardly the first to submit that Steph Curry could sustain his current level of play for the foreseeable future

Before 2022-23 tipped off, Klay Thompson told reporters that his longtime teammate “can do this until he's 40.” It certainly doesn't seem like Steve Kerr—a staunch believer in Golden State's ability to compete for a title going forward behind its established, aging Big Three—thinks Curry is on the precipice of significant decline, either.

The Dubs have a challenging, potentially franchise-altering summer ahead. As long as Stephen Curry is wearing blue and gold, though, they'll have at least a puncher's chance at a championship not just in 2023-24, but perhaps a few more seasons down the line, too.