There were more than a few unforgettable moments from Sunday’s Game 7 showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. Steph Curry came up with an epic performance on a record-setting evening, and he also produced one of the coldest photos of the NBA Playoffs thus far. It comes as no surprise that the picture has now totally blown up on social media.

Here’s the photo of Curry smiling at a courtside fan who busted out Steph’s esteemed “night night” celebration at an opportune time:

You have to note that Game 7 was held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. However, there was no shortage of Dub Nation representation in the contest, with none being more savage than this fan in the photo. Even Steph had to give the supporter his props.

It was Curry who put the Kings to sleep on Sunday with a mind-numbing 50-point outburst. The Warriors superstar went 20-of-38 from the field to go along with seven triples, eight rebounds, six assists, a steal, and just one turnover in 38 minutes of action. Steph was looking for his shot all night long, and he was extra aggressive in this close-out game. It paid dividends for both Golden State and Steph Curry himself, as they put Sacramento to bed after a memorable seven-game series.

It’s LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers that are up next for the Warriors in the second round of the playoffs, and you can be sure that Curry will be looking to put them to sleep as well.