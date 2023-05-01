A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

236 points. That’s how many points Stephen Curry scored for the Golden State Warriors throughout their seven-game war against the Sacramento Kings. The GOAT shooter capped it off with a mind-blowing 50-point performance in their series-clinching Game 7 victory in Sacramento on Sunday.

What makes Curry’s heroics in this series even more impressive is the fact that he surpassed no less than seven Hall-of-Famers to climb to the 13th place for the most playoff points in NBA history. Before the Kings series, Steph was 21st. However, after scoring a whopping 236 points in seven games, the Warriors superstar climbed eight spots in the all-time record books with 3,806 career playoff points. In the process, he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (3,607), Elgin Baylor (3,623), Scottie Pippen (3,642), Dirk Nowitzki (3,663), Magic Johnson (3,701), Hakeem Olajuwon (3,755), and John Havlicek (3,806), per McShpoochen on Reddit.

Technically speaking, that’s a total of seven Hall-of-Famers that Curry just passed. The odd man out is Dirk Nowitzki, although the Dallas Mavericks icon is going to officially become a first-ballot Hall-of-Famer later this year.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This feat from Steph Curry is simply astounding, and it speaks volumes of how great he was throughout the Kings series. Next on the list for the Warriors superstar is Larry Bird, who is now just 91 points above Steph’s mark. Depending on how far Golden State goes in the playoffs, he could potentially enter the Top 10 if Curry is able to surpass Tony Parker’s 4,045-point mark (239 points away).

In case you were wondering, though, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer in the playoffs is none other than LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers, with 7,764 points — and counting. Curry and LeBron now face off in the second round in what should be an extremely compelling individual and team battle.