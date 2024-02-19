Stephen Curry sort of liked NBA All-Star weekend at Indiana.

Most fans have not been enjoying NBA All-Star weekend so far. Stephen Curry noted that he is not one of those individuals and thinks that this celebration of talent is quite special this year. He shared the floor with New York Liberty sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu for an insane showdown. The Golden State Warriors star also saw greats like Kevin Durant and LeBron James notch insane massive records.

Stephen Curry had a lot of love for the NBA All-Star weekend at Indiana. While it might have been snowing, he noted how the stars have been amazing and started with the Liberty star, via NBA on TNT.

“Sabrina Ionescu showed out and put the pressure on me. I had to go out there and get a pretty good number to win it. I could not have asked for a better outcome for the whole challenge and being the first of its kind. I'm definitely more relaxed today,” the Warriors legend said.

He knocked down 29 shots without any formal rounds of practice before the 3-point contest. This was just enough to dominantly win over Ionescu who just recorded 26 shots from far out. There have been rumors about team-ups in the next edition of this showcase with names like Caitlin Clark involved. However, the Warriors legend is just in Indiana to cherish the moment.

Warriors legend reaches an insane feat

Another milestone that the Warriors guard is celebrating is his 10th NBA All-Star selection

“Now I look into my locker room. Kevin Durant has 14 [All-Star selections]… LeBron James has 20. So, 10 is nice for sure, kind of milestone. Hopefully, there is a lot more in the future but 15 years in the league, it's crazy how fast time has gone by,” Curry declared.

Curry now joins the likes of Paul Pierce, Davin Robinson, John Stockton, James Harden, Clyde Drexler, Ray Allen, and Carmelo Anthony among others who have gotten the nod 10 times. Next season, he has the opportunity to join a more exclusive list with Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing, Allen Iverson, and Charles Barkley just to name a few.

A lot of basketball is still ahead of Curry's career. The Warriors truly found their gem from Davidson and are thriving with him.