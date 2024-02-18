This year's NBA All-Star Weekend featured a one of a kind, first ever 3-point showdown between an NBA and a WNBA player. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is arguably the best shooter in NBA history and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is on her way down a similar path. It was a close competition with Curry narrowly edging Ionescu, 29-26. It was fun event, but NBA TNT commentator Kenny Smith came under fire from fans for suggesting that Ionescu should have shot from the WNBA 3-point line.

Sabrina Ionescu came close to beating Stephen Curry shooting from the same distance, so it is a little confusing as to why Kenny Smith would make a comment like that. Aside from the comment though, the event was entertaining and sets a blueprint for a possible reoccurrence at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ionescu is on her rise as one of the top up-and-coming players in the WNBA. During the WNBA All-Star Weekend, she set a record for dropping the highest score in a 3-Point shooting contest in either the NBA or WNBA. She had a score of 37, missing only two of her shots.

This past season, she was named to her second consecutive All-Star appearance while averaging 17.0 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 44.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.2 percent shooting from the free throw line. She holds a career average of 37.7 percent shooting from three-point range.