The WNBA star held her own against arguably the best shooter in NBA history.

This year's NBA All-Star Weekend featured a one of a kind, first ever 3-point showdown between an NBA and a WNBA player. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is arguably the best shooter in NBA history and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu is on her way down a similar path. It was a close competition with Curry narrowly edging Ionescu, 29-26. It was fun event, but NBA TNT commentator Kenny Smith came under fire from fans for suggesting that Ionescu should have shot from the WNBA 3-point line.

Kenny saying that Sabrina should have shot from the women’s line when she was 4 pts away from beating him is🗑️ — LaChina Robinson (@LaChinaRobinson) February 18, 2024

Kenny Smith is just an old dude hating on a woman thinking it’s gonna get ya cool points. That ain’t it bruh — FOUL TUCKER (@nottzaire) February 18, 2024

This commentary is cringe. “She should have shot from the women’s line.” She shot from the men’s and beat out all the other guys in the reg comp. — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 (@darcangel21) February 18, 2024

Now she should’ve shot from the women’s line after getting the same score as the NBA players in the actual competition? Because somehow that would’ve been a better competition? PLEASE SHUT TF UP. — Chief Game Grower (@SubriaWhitaker) February 18, 2024

Women listening to Kenny smith tonight: pic.twitter.com/tQGvyT9Tu8 — Dubby dub (@dubbydubdub_) February 18, 2024

They saying Kenny smith finna lose his career for being misogynistic — PayBeez 🌙🐉 (@PayB_2) February 18, 2024

Kenny Smith is a certified idiot 🤡 — chris (@shredsullivan) February 18, 2024

Sabrina Ionescu came close to beating Stephen Curry shooting from the same distance, so it is a little confusing as to why Kenny Smith would make a comment like that. Aside from the comment though, the event was entertaining and sets a blueprint for a possible reoccurrence at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Ionescu is on her rise as one of the top up-and-coming players in the WNBA. During the WNBA All-Star Weekend, she set a record for dropping the highest score in a 3-Point shooting contest in either the NBA or WNBA. She had a score of 37, missing only two of her shots.

This past season, she was named to her second consecutive All-Star appearance while averaging 17.0 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 42.3 percent shooting from the field, 44.8 percent shooting from the three point line and 87.2 percent shooting from the free throw line. She holds a career average of 37.7 percent shooting from three-point range.