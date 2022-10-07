Warriors star Stephen Curry breaks silence on nasty Jordan Poole rumors that supposedly led to Draymond Green fight

NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that there has been a noticeable change in Jordan Poole’s attitude since training camp started for the Golden State Warriors. Apparently, this change in attitude was something that was “building up” and that it may have played a major factor in Poole’s shocking altercation with Draymond Green during Wednesday’s practice.

Well, it sounds like that’s all BS. At least according to Stephen Curry.

The Warriors talisman has now broken his silence on an issue that has rocked the basketball world. Steph is having none of it, though, as he completely refuted reports about Poole’s attitude problem (h/t Scott Polacek of Bleacher Report):

“It’s absolute b.s.,” Curry said. “JP’s been great. There’s nothing that warranted the situation yesterday. I want to make that clear. It’s also something we feel like won’t derail our season and that’s with Draymond a part of that.”

There you have it. Steph just pretty much nip that rumor in the bud. Apparently, there’s just no truth to the notion that Poole has displayed a different attitude now that he’s nearing a big-money extension with the Warriors.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has also spoken about the issue, and he too has denied these reports about Poole’s behavioral change. Kerr was even more adamant in his denial, saying that “nothing could be further from the truth.”

The Warriors are obviously trying to play this issue down as much as they can, but there’s still no denying that this is a wrinkle that might just have an impact on the squad moving forward.