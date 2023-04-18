Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Stephen Curry entered Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings needing just eight points to climb one step higher on the NBA Playoffs points leaderboard. Sure enough, the Golden State Warriors star did more than just that.

Curry surpassed Wilt Chamberlain for 19th on the list after he erupted for 15 points in the first half. Chamberlain recorded 3607 postseason points throughout his legendary career. The Warriors guard–who was 20th on the list and had 3600 points in the playoffs prior to the game–had five points in the first quarter against the Kings before going for 10 in the second.

Even better, however, Curry didn’t stop there. He soon climbed to 18th in the same game, surpassing Elgin Baylor who was 23 points ahead of him entering the night.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Warriors sharpshooter finished the contest with 28 points on 9-of-21 shooting. Unfortunately, even Stephen Curry’s historic night was not enough for the Dubs to beat the Kings. Sacramento edged out Golden State 114-106 to take a 2-0 series lead.

It certainly didn’t help that Draymond Green was ejected in the contest. In the end, the Warriors just didn’t have enough help for Curry to counter everything that the Kings threw at them.

The Warriors now head home where they will look to even the series. Sure enough, hopes are high that Curry will continue to anchor Golden State’s offense. For the team to have any chance of coming back from the hole they dug themselves in, they need Chef Curry to continue to be at his absolute best.