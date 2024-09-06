Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has been focusing on positivity recently, especially when discussing his rivalry with LeBron James. Following their shared experience on Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, Curry spoke about the strong camaraderie they developed during the competition.

Curry has enjoyed an exceptional NBA career, yet one accomplishment had eluded him until this summer. In a special moment during the Paris Olympics, where he hit a “nuit nuit” against France, Curry secured his first Olympic Gold Medal.

Throughout most of the Olympics, Steph struggled with his shooting. While Team USA kept winning, his shots weren't landing like they normally would, which weighed on his mind.

During his appearance on The Late Show, Colbert lightheartedly teased Curry about how he managed to turn things around, asking “What did you do to flip the switch? Did you, like, look in the mirror one night and say, hey, man, you’re Steph Curry. And you went, oh, right, I forgot, I’m Steph Curry.”

Curry laughed and engaged with the joke, before emphasizing the important role positive self-talk plays in pushing through difficult moments.

LeBron James' confidence boost helped Stephen Curry get over his shooting slump

The Warriors sharpshooter recalled a time after playing Puerto Rico in the pool round, “I was doing an interview with one of the guys from the Bay Area,” he said.

“As he’s talking, he’s asking me the same question, ‘What’s wrong with your shot? Are you worried about it?’ And the positive self talk came out, I was like, ‘No, we’re winning. I know it’s gonna come. I know a flurry is coming.’ As soon as I said it, LeBron walks right behind me and he’s like, ‘Damn right it is,’ with his baritone voice,” Curry hilariously shared.

James and Curry have faced off numerous times, but watching them team up was a dream for many fans. Even Steph admitted he was momentarily caught off guard and had to make some adjustments.

“First, it caught me off guard, cause I still had to get used to be, you know, liking that guy cause of all of our battles,” said the Warriors star on his exchange with LeBron James.

He noted that LeBron's support provided a significant confidence boost at just the right moment. Despite this, he made it clear that their NBA rivalry remains as strong as ever.

Curry surged from averaging 7.2 points in the first four games to scoring 60 points in the last two games, including the semifinals against Serbia and the Gold Medal game against France. His performance was crucial in securing Team USA's fifth consecutive Olympic Gold.

Stephen Curry and LeBron James' rivalry

James earned MVP of the tournament with his consistent all-around performance for Team USA throughout the competition. Knowing how Curry actually is, James encouraged him and had faith that the Warriors star would eventually overcome his slump.

Curry and LeBron have engaged in intense competition over the years. The Golden State Warriors' four-year rivalry with LeBron’s Cavaliers in the NBA Finals birthed a competitive tension between the two. Although they couldn’t become close friends, a mutual respect was shared between them.

The dynamic shifted significantly when the rivals joined forces on the same Team USA roster to secure the Gold Medal. Their newfound connection paid off, with both LeBron James and Stephen Curry leading Team USA in points per game during the 2024 Olympics.

As the NBA season begins in October, LeBron and Curry will shift back to their own teams and reignite their competitive rivalry.