My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The Golden State Warriors responded to facing a 1-0 series deficit in their Western Conference semifinals series against the Los Angeles Lakers with a resounding 127-100 victory in Game 2. The series is now shifting to Los Angeles for Games 3 & 4, but it doesn’t sound like Stephen Curry is too worried about leaving the comforts of the Chase Center.

Curry has received a ton of defensive attention from the Lakers early on this series, but he has done a great job at using the extra attention he’s receiving to get his teammates involved on offense. The Warriors will now have to continue their strong play on the road, where they have had some struggles this season, but Curry sounds fairly confident after Golden State’s big 27-point win.

“Draymond was amazing in the pocket. The Sacramento series, we found some success there and then they tried to respond and we figured that out. I assume that will happen with L.A. Same kind of vibe. But we’ll have an answer for all of it.” – Stephen Curry, The Athletic

The Warriors were able to figure things out against the Sacramento Kings when they went on their road in their playoff-opening series, and Curry believes that adversity will serve them well against a strong Lakers squad. Golden State definitely found some things that worked for them in Game 2, and they will be looking to carry that over into Game 3 and beyond as they take things on the road now. Curry sounds very confident, and it will be interesting to see how the Warriors perform on the road against the Lakers.