On Sunday evening, the Golden State Warriors picked up their second win of the 2023 NBA season with a 106-95 road victory over the Houston Rockets. Stephen Curry was dynamic for the Warriors, largely controlling the game from start to finish and in several instances making Houston defenders look silly.

One of those unfortunate defenders was Dillon Brooks, who is well-known to Warriors fans for his previous stint with the Memphis Grizzlies.

During one viral moment in Sunday's game, Curry was isolated against Brooks and hit him with a series of moves and then a pump fake that had Brooks jumping for joy.

Steph Curry making a mockery of Dillon Brooks pic.twitter.com/DVqjyYRlSf — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 30, 2023

The flurry of moves was a reminder that as great as Stephen Curry's shooting ability is, almost as impressive is his ability to handle the basketball. Despite the antics that he's become known for over the last couple of seasons, Dillon Brooks is still objectively one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA, and Curry had him absolutely baffled on the play above.

Curry finished with a solid stat line of 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 6 assists in the Warriors' victory over the Rockets. Golden State now sits at 2-1 on the 2023-24 campaign, winners of two straight road games after dropping their season opener at home against the Phoenix Suns. While the Warriors aren't favored to come out of a vaunted Western Conference, with Curry still playing at this level, anything is possible.

The Warriors will next take the floor on the road against the New Orleans Pelicans on October 30 in search of their third straight victory.