Stephen Curry addressed Draymond Green's previous suspension amid the Golden State Warriors' mediocre 2023-24 season.

The Golden State Warriors have endured a mediocre 2023-24 season. There's been some highs and there has certainly been some lows. Their 25-25 record as of this story's writing is indicative of how their campaign has gone so far. Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely earlier in the season before returning in January, and Stephen Curry recently addressed that situation during an interview with Logan Murdock of The Ringer.

“I think the biggest thing he talked about is that he (Green) knew this is the ultimatum because this is his last real chance to be the player that he wants to be,” Curry told Murdock. “It don’t matter what anybody else says, it’s him. And it’s just a level of awareness of things needed to change.

“We’ve built a chemistry and an expectation of: When we’re locked in, we win. And that doesn’t go away as quick as people might think.”

Curry still believes in the Warriors and Draymond Green. Green has been a pivotal piece to the puzzle during Golden State's dynasty, and Curry understands that the chemistry is important.

Curry and Green are set to remain with Golden State, but Klay Thompson could leave following the 2023-24 season. It's been a difficult year for Thompson, but he's been a key player for the Warriors over the years without question.

Golden State will have questions to answer following the 2023-24 season. But can they turn things around this year?

Warriors trying to find consistency in 2023-24

The Warriors are in 10th place in the Western Conference as of this story's writing. They still have a realistic chance of at least making the NBA Play-In Tournament. And anything can happen in the postseason.

Golden State finds ways to win big games. Sure, their 2023-24 season hasn't gone according to plan by any means, but doubting the Warriors is always risky.

Do you think the Warriors can make a playoff run?