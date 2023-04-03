A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Golden State Warriors suffered another deflating loss on Sunday night as their hopes to secure a guaranteed spot in the playoffs took another blow. To make matters worse, Stephen Curry and Co. lost to a Denver Nuggets side that did not have the services of Nikola Jokic available. Unsurprisingly, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr did not mince words as he blasted his team after yet another road loss.

Coach Kerr knows exactly where it went wrong for his team. According to the four-time NBA champion shot-caller, it was the Warriors’ own carelessness that led to their demise:

“We just lost our focus at both ends,” Kerr said, via Warriors beat reporter Jack Winter of ClutchPoints. “Gave up a ton of offensive rebounds, mixed box-outs. Offensively, had several mindless possessions in a row, throwing the ball away. A bunch of shot turnovers, just bad shots… We had control of the game mid-second quarter and just handed that back to them, and then it’s a game. We gave them life and they took advantage of it.”

Kerr singled out the Warriors’ disgraceful effort to end the opening half as the beginning of the end for them. He did heap praise on his squad for trying to battle back in the fourth quarter, but at the end of the day, it was too little too late:

“Those last five or six minutes of the [second] quarter were really a mess, and it carried over to the third,” Kerr continued. “I loved the way our guys finished the game. We gave ourselves a chance… Guys really fought in those last four minutes, but from mid-second quarter until those last four minutes we were mindless out there, we weren’t tough enough, not disciplined enough. Ultimately, we didn’t deserve to win the game.”

The Warriors are now sixth in the West and are in danger of falling to the Play-In territory. The surging Los Angeles Lakers won again on Sunday, and they are now just half a game behind the defending champs at seventh.