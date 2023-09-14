It's a testament to Stephen Curry's greatness that the Golden State Warriors, even as their core has aged, remain in the title conversation. But whether or not they have enough firepower on both ends of the court to compete with the best of the best — i.e. the Denver Nuggets — remains to be seen. In fact, Antonio Daniels, a former NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, believes that the Warriors may not have enough to achieve the heights the franchise reached in 2022.

In particular, Daniels zeroed in on the fact that Klay Thompson struggled during the 2023 NBA playoffs, and as he continues to age, he may not be able to fulfill his role as the second scoring option Curry and the Warriors need to win a championship.

“[Klay Thompson] ran out of steam as well [last playoffs]. As good as Steph is, if Klay Thompson isn't Klay Thompson, they ain't winning. It's going to be very, very difficult for them to win another NBA championship without Klay Thompson being that Klay Thompson we're accustomed to seeing,” Daniels told Rick Kamla on the SiriusXM NBA Radio.

How much more time do the Golden State Warriors have to win with their current core?@adaniels33 tells @RickKamlaSports time is dwindling pic.twitter.com/1ex66CsSbV — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) September 13, 2023

Antonio Daniels is cognizant of the argument that Klay Thompson wasn't exactly at his best during their run to the title in 2022. But this current iteration of the Warriors is very different from the one that won the championship two seasons ago. That team had an in-form Jordan Poole and two veterans who played winning basketball in Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica. Meanwhile, this Warriors team has questions regarding its depth, and whether Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are ready to take the next step in their careers.

“I'm not saying it can't happen. I'm just saying that their championship window is closing and my view of the Golden State Warriors today is different than what it was a year or two ago,” Daniels added.

This is not the first time that pundits have doubted Stephen Curry and the Warriors' ability to go win a championship. Prior to the 2021-22 season, analysts had similar concerns. Now it's up to the Warriors to make them eat their words.