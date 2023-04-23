Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Game 4 of the first round NBA Playoffs series between the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors is underway, and Steph Curry has already made some ridiculously wild shots in the first half of the game.

One of Steph Curry’s shots came late in the first quarter with the Warriors up six. He was off balance, and stepped back behind the arc to make the three-point shot.

HOW DID STEPH CURRY MAKE THIS SHOT?! 😱pic.twitter.com/gCWC3v4fxW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

To put it into perspective, here is a still shot to show how Steph Curry had to contort his body to sink this three.

Again: Steph Curry MADE this shot 👀 pic.twitter.com/2spgbIvNRL — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

This was one of two threes that Curry hit in the first half of the game against the Kings. Curry scored 13 in the first half, leading the Warriors, who were down 69-65 at half. Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole both scored 12 points in the first half. De’Aaron Fox led all scorers with 21 points in the first half, as he tries to make a statement in the NBA Playoffs in his young career.

The Warriors desperately need to win their second-straight game to go into Game 5 with the series tied at two games apiece. A 3-1 series deficit would be tough to come back from, especially knowing that games five and seven will be on the road for Golden State.

The Warriors will have to contain De’Aaron Fox, or out score him. Draymond Green has returned for this game, but he is coming off of the bench. This should be a tight finish in Game 4 of this series, the Warriors sure could used more circus shots from Steph Curry to try to even the series.