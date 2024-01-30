The Warriors superstar is ready for Sabrina Ionescu.

The showdown is on in Indianapolis. Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry and New York Liberty phenom Sabrina Ionescu will square off in a special 3-point challenge during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. In light of the announcement. Curry hyped up the showdown with an epic message for Ionescu.

“Stage is set! Let’s get it,” the Warriors guard posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The event will officially take place during NBA All-Star Saturday on February 17. It will come after the Starry 3-point Contest and precede the AT&T Slam Dunk competition.

While mic'd up, Stephen Curry flirted with the idea alongside his teammate Brandin Podziemski during a pre-game shootaround last week. And now, it is finally happening.

Steph Curry: "Do you know who holds the record for the most points in a 3-point competition?" Brandin Podziemski: "Sabrina [Ionescu]?" Steph: "Ooooooh! … We got to settle this once and for all. I think I got to challenge her. It'd be lit." 👀pic.twitter.com/BkWkvmtOiU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 26, 2024

This is a groundbreaking event as this is the first time a WNBA player will face off against an NBA player in a 3-point competition. And who better to lead it than Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu, two of the greatest shooters in basketball.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Curry will shoot from the NBA three-point line and use NBA-sized balls, while Ionescu will shoot from the WNBA line and shoot WNBA-sized balls.

However, Ionescu has since insisted she will fire away from the NBA line.

I’ll shoot from the NBA line… LETS GET IT!!!!!!! https://t.co/LmQEbMe4S5 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 30, 2024

The Liberty superstar broke the record for most points in a 3-point shootout during the WNBA All-Star Weekend back in July of 2023. Ionescu put up a record-setting 37 points, smashing Stephen Curry's previous record of 31 points, which he set during the 2021 NBA All-Star Weekend.

Now, Stephen Curry wants to prove that he can beat Ionescu in a one-versus-one showdown.