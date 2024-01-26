Sabrina Ionescu's response will have fans hyped up

If the NBA has Stephen Curry, then the WNBA has Sabrina Ionescu. Widely known for being the record holder of the Three-Point contest, the New York Liberty guard has established herself as one of the deadliest outside scorers in the WNBA today.

Her Three-Point Contest feat surfaced last year, when she amassed a total of 37 points, breaking the all-time record for both the WNBA and the NBA. Now, it seems that she'll have a chance to go against the Golden State Warriors superstar himself.

While being mic'd up, Stephen Curry was speaking to Brandin Podziemski when the former mentioned inviting Ionescu for a shootout.

“Do you know who holds the record for the most points in a three-point competition?” Curry asked his teammate.

“Sabrina?” Podziemski responded.

“I think I've got to bring her out,” Curry then said. “We've got to settle this once and for all.”

It seems like Ionescu caught wind of Curry's comments. Using her official X (Twitter) account, the Liberty star accepted Curry's challenge.

“Let's get it! See ya at the 3-point line,” she posted.

Let’s getttttt it!! See ya at the 3 pt line👀 @StephenCurry30 https://t.co/ES0JlEDJW3 — Sabrina Ionescu (@sabrina_i20) January 26, 2024

In 2023, Sabrina Ionescu averaged 17 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. Besides her Three-Point Shootout record, she also broke the WNBA all-time record for made threes in a single season. Her 128 makes from downtown surpasses Diana Taurasi's previous record of 121.

At the moment, the duel is reportedly being planned for the upcoming NBA All-Star weekend, per Shams Charania.

Exciting competition planned: A 3-point Shootout between Golden State’s Stephen Curry and WNBA NY Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu at NBA All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, sources say. Two 3-point contest champions. Curry hinted at the possibility tonight while mic’d up vs. Kings. pic.twitter.com/ccXYRsxj4B — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2024

For basketball enthusiasts, a shootout between these two snipers will be a treat to watch. Aside from the talent being showcased, bragging rights between the NBA and the WNBA could be at stake, and both players surely look to represent their organizations well.