The Golden State Warriors may have lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, but Stephen Curry certainly didn’t fail to entertain.

Curry was basically the lone bright spot for the Warriors in the game that saw them lose 134-126. The GOAT sharpshooter made plenty of history as he exploded for 50 points off eight triples. It was a highly efficient night for Steph, going 20-of-28 from the field and recording two rebounds, six assists and two steals.

The 35-year-old also made 21 of his 50-piece in the third quarter, allowing the Warriors to stay within striking distance of the Clippers. Curry simply didn’t get the help he needs, while LA used a balanced effort to counter his insane production.

Still, the loss didn’t stop fans from heaping praise on Curry and his incredible performance on Wednesday night.

“I just witnessed a Stephen Curry masterclass with my own two eyes,” one fan wrote. Another commenter couldn’t hold back his amazement and said, “Wtf Steph Curry???? Unreal.”

“I’m sorry Stephen Curry is HOW OLD ??????” a third Twitter user added, showing shock about the fact that Curry is as good as ever despite being 35 now.

Here are more bonkers reactions to Curry’s big night:

Despite the loss, Steph Curry went OFF against the Clippers in Los Angeles 🤯 50 points (ties season-high)

6 assists

2 steals 20-of-28 FG

8-of-14 3PT pic.twitter.com/VnupSKkwdj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

It’s hard to stop Chef Curry — Lid (@TwooScoops) March 16, 2023

Only 6 players in NBA history have recorded a 50+ point game at age 35 or older.

LeBron James (twice)

Jamal Crawford

Kobe Bryant

Michael Jordan

Alex English

Stephen Curry (tonight)#DubNation #GoldenStateWarriors pic.twitter.com/B2ALOg9j8S — DrayMuse (@buzzerbeatersss) March 16, 2023

Curry is certainly not the one to blame for their latest loss on the road. Hopefully, though, the rest of the Warriors learned their lesson and will be able to bounce back next game. After all, it’s also disappointing to see how the Dubs are wasting Stephs’ production.