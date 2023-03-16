Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has several NBA firsts in his résumé, especially when it comes to 3-pointers. However, what he did on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Clippers tops it all.

Curry exploded for another 50-piece in the showdown, with a huge chunk of it coming off his triples in the game. He finished with 50 points on 8-of-14 shooting from deep, though it’s quite a bummer that the Warriors lost to the Clippers, 134-126.

Despite the Dubs’ failure to get the W, it was still a historic night for Curry. With his 24 points off his triples, he has now become the first player in NBA history to score 10,000 points from beyond the arc, via ClutchPoints Twitter.

Steph Curry makes history 🙌 He becomes the first player in NBA history to score 10,000 points off 3-PT FG 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q2AyZ9v7M7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While it might not be surprising for some when considering the fact that Stephen Curry entered the game with 3331 triples–accounting for 9993 points–it doesn’t make the achievement less incredible. No one is even close to reaching the feat he just accomplished.

Of course Curry would probably wish the Warriors got the win instead of him grabbing another individual milestone. But had he not stepped up and carried the team, the showdown wouldn’t even be close.

Curry proved once again why he is considered the greatest shooter of all time. He helped the game evolve to what it is today, and it’s hard to see anyone surpassing what he has done as a long-range shooter to claim the throne as the NBA’s 3-point king.