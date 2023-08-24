The Golden State Warriors doubled down on Stephen Curry's extended prime this summer, completely scrapping their two-timeline dreams to focus firmly on winning as much as possible while the greatest player in franchise history is still near the top of his game. Does that strategy carry inherent risk as Curry approaches his late 30s? Of course, and that's even before acknowledging the Dubs' doomed 2022-23 title defense didn't exactly inspire confidence their dynasty has much future staying power.

Good thing Curry remains one of the league's several best players as his 17th season approaches, then. Just as significant given Golden State's win-now about-face, one that includes a pricey four-year deal for Draymond Green and likely a similar for one for Klay Thompson? Even if he's not totally sold on playing past 40 right now, Curry still has no plans to call his legendary career quits any time soon.

“I never imagined myself being the 40-plus dude, trying to hold on for dear life. But who knows what my body will look like and feel like at that point?” he said on the most recent episode of Gil's Arena. “I got three years left on my deal including this year, so at least that and then kinda figure it out from there.”

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Curry turns 36 in March. He has three years and $167.2 million remaining on the max-level extension he signed in August 2021, tying him to the Warriors through 2025-26—one season before Green's new, fully guaranteed contract comes off the books.

Could that be a sign Golden State expects Curry to play past the length of his current deal? Perhaps. As 2023-24 draws closer and closer, though, it's safe to say both team and player aren't looking ahead toward that uncertain future.

“I don't really put too much of a timeline outside of my contract, now just knowing that would get me to 38 and 17 years in the NBA,” Curry said. “Sheesh, just give me that! Just give me that! I ain't skippin' to go play golf just yet.”