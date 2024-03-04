The Golden State Warriors suffered what was probably their worst loss of the season, a 140-88 demolition at the hands of the Boston Celtics. Prior the game, Warriors star Stephen Curry appeared on the injury report due to a knee issue. Curry ended up playing the game although his stat line was rather pedestrian. After the game, Curry spoke about the knee issue via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.
“I landed on it in the first half or so, but just a little bang. It was when I lost the ball, I got to back and JK dunked it like towards the end of the second quarter I think,” Curry said. “You just want to make sure it didn't swell up anymore than it already did. But this morning, it was in a good spot where I just had to test it to see if I could not feel any pain when I was out there.”
From what it sounds like, Stephen Curry's knee injury isn't considered too serious and he probably isn't in danger of missing any upcoming games for the Warriors. Prior to the Celtics loss, the Warriors had been surging, playing far better basketball than earlier this season.
Curry has been having a phenomenal season despite the Warriors earlier uneven play. He's been averaging 27.5 points per game, 4.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists with splits of 45.4 percent shooting from the field, 41.2 percent shooting from the three point line and 92.2 percent shooting from the free throw line. The Warriors finish 3-1 on their road trip.