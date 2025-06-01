It's difficult to deny the massive impact artist Travis Scott has had on the sneaker world. At the height of his fame, seemingly every shoe Scott put on his feet became a sought-after pair thanks to his influence. That influence manifested itself into an ongoing collaboration with Air Jordan, where Scott has consistently re-imagined the Air Jordan 1 silhouette. Next up, we're in for another collaboration between the Jumpman, Travis Scott, and Japanese designer Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment Design.

Travis Scott has collaborated with Air Jordan on a number of ground-breaking silhouettes and even after the debut of his own signature Jordan Jumpman Jack, it seems as though the Air Jordan 1 remains his favorite sneaker to work on. Scott even enlisted the help of streetwear brand Fragment Design for Air Jordan 1 releases in the past, creating massive hype as the shoes currently sell for upwards of $2,000 on the aftermarket.

The three partners will join forces once again for an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Low sneaker that's sure to garner a ton of hype once again. The shoes were teased a number of times toward the end of 2024, but recent rumors indicate we should see a 2025 release later this year come to fruition.

Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low SP

📝 DM7866-104

💵 $150 (men); $80 (PS); $65 (TD)

The Air Jordan 1 Low will arrive in a clean, yet simple colorway donning white and Royal Blue. We see white leather uppers and an aged white midsole to accompany the white tongue and medial white Nike Swooshes. The shoes will feature Travis Scott's patented backwards Nike Swoosh along the lateral side in a striking blue. The outsoles will be matched in blue to accompany the back heel tab and Nike Air logo on the tongue tab.

Finer details will include the Cactus Jack logo along one heel tab and the Air Jordan wings logo on the other. Beneath, we see Travis Scott's personal logo embossed onto one heel while the Fragment logo is embossed on the other shoe. Blue, sail, and pink laces are expected to be included to add a pop of color.

The Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low is expected to release during the fall season of 2025 with a tentative release date of September 20. The shoes will retail for a modest $150 in extremely limited quantities, but we're sure to see that number reach astronomical heights on the resale market. Expect a quickstrike release on Nike SNKRS and other Nike platforms.