Stephen Curry got real on the challenges the Warriors have faced

This season has been a challenging one for the Golden State Warriors, as they sit at 25-25 overall, good for 10th in the Western Conference, which is the last spot in the NBA Play-In tournament. This is not too far off from last season's trajectory for the Warriors, but Stephen Curry spoke on the different challenges the team has faced this year that are unique to any other season.

“Every year has different challenges,” Stephen Curry said, via Logan Murdock of The Ringer. “This one's been a lot of stuff that's kind of uncontrollable. Hits to the family that kind of rocked us, for sure: the tragedy with Deki and all that; injuries; and ten with the tease of how the season started, thinking that we had an identity and all that, and we obviously haven't. So it's been a challenge for sure, but that's part of being in this league, honestly. We have, at the core of the team, the standards that we have, so just got to embrace it.”

The Warriors are coming off of a huge win over the Phoenix Suns, in which Curry hit an incredible three-point shot to give Golden State the lead with just under a second left. The Warriors closed out that win over the Suns by the score of 113-112. Up next is the Utah Jazz on the road tonight, which is huge for the Play-In Tournament picture, as the Jazz are just a half game back of the Warriors for the final spot.