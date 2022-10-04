Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is probably regretting now that an old photo of him trying youth football is widely available online. That is after Peyton Manning and Eli Manning mocked him over it during his ManningCast appearance on Monday night.

Curry appeared for the telecast of Monday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, and like they usually do, the Manning brothers made sure to poke fun at their guest. Peyton and Eli showed a photo of a young Curry trying American football, and they did not show mercy making jokes about Steph’s attire.

The Manning bros. particularly took note of Curry’s knee pads that actually looked shin pads on his short legs.

Here’s the photo shown on ManningCast:

Stephen Curry as a kid playing football 🏈 pic.twitter.com/5Z8ixJaZS3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 4, 2022

And here’s the hilarious exchange between the three, with Stephen Curry clearly embarrassed.

Peyton & Eli are cooking @StephenCurry30 for his youth football days 😂 pic.twitter.com/6H97xdPy8Z — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 4, 2022

To Steph’s defense, he said his mom Sonya wanted him to wear every piece of equipment needed. But hey, who can blame her for trying to protect her kid?

Considering how much of a trailblazer Steph has become, it won’t be surprising to see some kids imitate how the Warriors star wore his knee pads when he was young. If he can make the “Night Night” celebration a global sensation, what’s stopping that old photo of him from making and starting a new trend?

Perhaps like he did on Monday, Curry will be able to laugh it off when it goes viral.