Stephen Curry gets brutally honest on hometown blunder that helped doom Warriors

Stephen Curry certainly wasn’t the reason the Golden State Warriors lost to the Charlotte Hornets 120-113 on Saturday. After his team’s arduous second-half comeback was wasted in a frustrating overtime defeat, though, the reigning Finals MVP couldn’t help but shoulder some blame—rightfully so, too.

Curry harped on his pair of three-point misses in the waning moments of regulation, shots that would’ve sent Golden State to victory.

“I’m just thinking about those last two possessions, ’cause whether you try to run a play or just give me the ball to go score,” he said on the postgame podium, “I gotta do something better with the ball those last two shots.”

Curry wasn’t so irked because he missed tough yet makable looks, though. With the game on the line and the fourth quarter clock winding down, the proud Charlotte native admitted the prospect of a storybook homecoming ending affected his shot selection.

“But that last one really, for me, is one that I can get a way better look than that,” Curry said. “Got wrapped up in trying to hero-ball my way to a hometown buzzer-beater type situation. That’s what I’m thinking about.”

Curry shook off early shooting struggles to finish with 31 points, 11 rebounds and six assists against Charlotte, helping drive his team’s comeback efforts on both sides of the ball after intermission. But he shot just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc, including a combined 1-of-5 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Could Curry have created a better shot than this if he wasn’t dreaming of a game-winner against his dad’s former team?

Rest assured he will next time, no matter where or who the Warriors are playing.