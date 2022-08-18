When Stephen Curry hit the “Night Night” celebration late in their Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, he knew the game was over. And it was definitely an awesome moment for the Golden State Warriors star.

In a recent interview with Nick DePaula of Boardroom, Curry opened up about his “Night Night” celebration in the 2022 playoffs. Aside from discussing how it started, he also shared his experience on doing it against the Celtics in their closeout game for the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Curry didn’t hold back his excitement as he described the moment and how it felt to do his signature sign of the postseason.

“It felt the best. The way that game went, it was an emotional rollercoaster. They came out just hitting every shot, and they were up double digits in the first four minutes. We slowly just crept back and then went on that 21-nothing run. When we came out in the third quarter, everyone was feeling it. Let’s just step on their throats, right now,” Curry shared, adding that he also did the “ring in the finger” celebration early on.

“We came out hot and got the lead up crazy. I went wilin’ out, with the “ring on the finger” celebration, really early in the third quarter.”

Stephen Curry did the “Night Night” gesture with just a little over three minutes to go in the game. His triple gave the Warriors a 15-point lead at the time, and as he said it, the contest was basically over that point. He knew it as well, and for him, his gesture was a message for his teammates.

“Every possession feels like an eternity. I hit that 3, and it was more so to let my team know, ‘We’re here. And we got the job done,'” Curry added.

It was definitely a moment to remember for Curry and the Warriors … though not so much for the Celtics for sure.