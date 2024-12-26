The Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers are treating NBA fans to a game on Christmas Day Wednesday night. It is turning out to be a very competitive contest between two Pacific division rivals, but Stephen Curry added some light moment with a mid-game banter with Lakers head coach JJ Redick.

During a pause in the game, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player asked Redick about the newbie coach's technical count.

“How many techs you got this year?” Curry asked the first-year NBA coach.

“Oh, just one,” Redick replied.

You can watch that hilarious interaction here:

And speaking of technical fouls, one can notice Warriors forward Draymond Green entering the frame there. Green woke up Wednesday with a total of six technical fouls in the 2024-25 NBA regular season. Only Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks and Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards have more than Green to date, with both being called for seven techs. Last season, Green had 10 technical fouls, so he's pretty much on pace to surpass that number this campaign, considering the number of games left for the Warriors.

Stephen Curry, Warriors looking to take down the Lakers on Christmas Day

Stephen Curry had a terrific start to the game against the Lakers, having scored 16 points on 6-for-11 shooting from the field in the first half. But he's going to do more and get additional help from his teammates if Golden State is to overcome LeBron James and the Lakers. The Warriors walked into Wednesday's game coming off a 111-105 loss at home to the Indiana Pacers on Monday. They have not been playing great of late, with the Dubs winning just a game over their previous five outings.

The Warriors, however, got a big break in their date with Los Angeles with Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis ruled out for the remainder of the game with an apparent injury. James has been playing great, so he's a problem the Warriors have to deal with the rest of the way. In any case, the Warriors will continue to keep relying on Stephen Curry, who started the day averaging 21.8 points with a 40.3 percent shooting from the floor this season.