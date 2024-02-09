The Golden State Warriors are playing the second leg of a road back-to-back on Thursday night against the Indiana Pacers, ending a whirlwind five-game road trip. Stephen Curry tied his season-low for points in the Dubs' blowout win over the shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, and Klay Thompson was a late scratch in Indianapolis due to illness.

Sounds like a losing recipe for the Warriors while facing Tyrese Haliburton and the league's best offense, right? The outcome of Thursday's game remains to be seen. What doesn't is whether Curry will rebound from one of his worst individual performances of 2023-24.

The greatest shooter of all-time proved it in the first, exploding out of the gate to connect on his first six shots—all of which came from beyond the arc.

His first four long balls came off the catch, Indiana helpless to get effective contests on Curry's insanely quick release. Feeling just how hot his hand really was, Curry took matters into his own for his next two splashes, pulling up from way beyond the arc over the top of Pacers defenders.

Curry's sixth and final splash of the first quarter came after Indiana ran a double-team at him, sending the four-time champion into a euphoric tizzy—and causing basketball fans everywhere to lose their minds.

Stephen Curry finished the first quarter a perfect 6-of-6 from beyond the arc, not missing a shot en route to 18 points. He just barely missed his career-high of seven threes in a single quarter, set back in 2016 against the Washington Wizards.

Curry probably isn't too disappointed, though. After managing just 15 first-quarter points on Wednesday in Philadelphia, the Dubs exploded for 45 points on ridiculous 17-of-23 shooting in the first 12 minutes against the Pacers, a continuation of their promising recent play.