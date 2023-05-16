A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The dust has barely settled on the Golden State Warriors’ heartbreaking NBA Playoffs loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, with the offseason already upon him, it appears that Stephen Curry is wasting no time making his next basketball move. Apparently, this comes in the form of a mentorship program with highly-touted NBA Draft pick Scoot Henderson.

Victor Wembanyama is without a doubt the big prize of the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. A handful of teams tanked the previous season with the objective of improving their odds to land the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. Even if most of these teams end up missing out on the French phenom, Scoot Henderson at No. 2 is not a bad consolation prize at all.

For his part, it is clear that Steph Curry has his eyes peeled on this young man. So much so, that the Warriors talisman has reportedly “formed a mentorship and strategic alliance,” per league insider Marc J Spears of ESPN.

The details of the partnership remain unclear, but what you can be sure of is that Curry is going to be playing a key role not only in Henderson’s journey to becoming a high pick in the upcoming draft but also, Steph should be a prominent figure in Scoot’s NBA career moving forward.

It’s very unlikely that the Warriors are able to get their hands on Henderson in the draft (they can only do so if they trade for him), but the 19-year-old’s relationship with Stephen Curry could be something to keep an eye on in the years to come.