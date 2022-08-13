Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so, that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. He’s done enough to prove that he deserves a big payday — something that the Warriors and their limited cap space might not be able to afford.

Stephen Curry and the rest of the Dubs aren’t going to like the latest rumors on Poole. An unnamed Eastern Conference executive has now come out to say that he believes the Orlando Magic could make a move on Poole next summer (via Sean Deveney of heavy.com):

“I’d watch out for the Magic to be ready to make an offer if he’s restricted, knowing there’s a good chance Golden State is not going to match,” the executive said.

The fact that Poole’s going to be a restricted free agent means that the Warriors can match any offer from an opposing team like the Magic. However, depending on what’s on the table, Golden State might not be financially capable to do the same.

The anonymous executive then talked up the prospect of Poole playing with Orlando’s young guns:

“They’re going to establish something with Paolo (Banchero) in the frontcourt, with his passing. But they’re going to need a top-level perimeter scorer, too. If you put Poole with Paolo and Franz Wagner, it’s an exciting young team,” the exec said.

As for the Warriors, as much as they’d like to keep Jordan Poole, they might have no other choice but to let him walk next summer: